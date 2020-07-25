Treynor looking to maintain winning ways in Des Moines

At first glance, Treynor may not appear a huge threat to the rest of the bracket in the Class 2-A state baseball field.
The Cardinals’ 12-7 record isn’t overly imposing. They landed the No. 8 seed and will play top-seeded and top-ranked Van Meter (20-2) Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the quarterfinal round at Principal Park in Des Moines.
But a deeper dive into Treynor’s season reveals a team that’s been trending upward throughout the month of July. When the month of June concluded, the Cardinals sat at 5-5 overall, plagued by inconsistent play.
Since the calendar flipped, it’s like a new team. The Cardinals to date have won seven of nine games in July, including a four-game postseason winning streak to land their eighth state trip in program history and second in the last three years.
And among those seven wins? A 6-4 victory at Van Meter on July 6.
“The first part of the season, we had ups and downs,” said first-year Treynor coach Scott Wallace. “You didn’t know which team was going to show up some nights. Once we hit July, we went on a tear. They believed in themselves and the program. They just became one, which is a huge thing.”
The Cardinals landed in Des Moines by using a nice blend of six experienced seniors and some up-and-coming players that have played beyond their years this summer.
Freshman Jaxon Schumacher leads the team in average (.365), home runs (2) and total bases (37). Seniors Kristian Martens (.333), Will Halverson (.310), Drew Petersen (.308) and Nate McCombs (.302) also have had productive years at the plate.
The pitching staff has been equally impressive, led by left-handers Petersen and McCombs, who boast ERAs of 2.02 and 2.08, respectively. Petersen leads the team in strikeouts (45), which got a big boost in the substate final round against Carroll Kuemper, when he struck out 15 batters in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 Cardinal triumph. Martens has been consistent out of the bullpen with three saves on the season to lead the team, along with a 1.17 ERA.
“I’ve got two of the best lefties in the state in my opinion in Nate McCombs and Drew Petersen,” Wallace said. “Those guys are competitors. They get on the mound and set the tempo. I’d have no problem starting either one of them, and as of right now, I have not declared either one of them a starter just yet (against Van Meter).”
Treynor will surely square off with a highly motivated Van Meter squad. The Cardinals put an end to the Bulldogs’ hopes of a perfect season on July 6. Van Meter has won seven of eight since that loss and each of its three postseason games by at least 10 runs.
The Bulldogs also boast an impressive pitching staff with a 1.59 team ERA. Anthony Potthoff (7-0, 1.27 ERA), Zach Pieggenkuhle (2-1, 1.01) and Ganon Archer (3-0, 2.17) have led the way this summer.
Six days will have passed since Treynor last played when the Cardinals take the field Monday. The break provided the team with a luxury that hasn’t been there most of the summer: time to heal and rest.
“Taking six days off is probably a good thing,” Wallace said. “We’ve got some sore arms here and there and some bumps and bruises. We’ll have some time to get these guys healed up. We’re still practicing every night and getting game ready. Now that we know we’re playing Van Meter, we can progress and get into specifics on the defensive and offensive side of the ball.”
Regardless of what happens Monday and beyond, Wallace is proud of the fight and pride his team has displayed for not only itself but also the Treynor community.
“Win or lose with these boys, it’s a season to remember,” he said. “We had the COVID situation and everything else with my first year at the helm. I was lucky enough to be on staff with Coach (Bob) Mantell for three years. So the rapport I have with these six seniors, we’re a pretty tight-knit group of guys. I want nothing more than the best for these guys. To get to Principal Park this year that was goal No. 1 set by all six of those guys.”
