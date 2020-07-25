Treynor looking to maintain winning ways in Des Moines

At first glance, Treynor may not appear a huge threat to the rest of the bracket in the Class 2-A state baseball field.

The Cardinals’ 12-7 record isn’t overly imposing. They landed the No. 8 seed and will play top-seeded and top-ranked Van Meter (20-2) Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the quarterfinal round at Principal Park in Des Moines.

But a deeper dive into Treynor’s season reveals a team that’s been trending upward throughout the month of July. When the month of June concluded, the Cardinals sat at 5-5 overall, plagued by inconsistent play.

Since the calendar flipped, it’s like a new team. The Cardinals to date have won seven of nine games in July, including a four-game postseason winning streak to land their eighth state trip in program history and second in the last three years.

And among those seven wins? A 6-4 victory at Van Meter on July 6.

“The first part of the season, we had ups and downs,” said first-year Treynor coach Scott Wallace. “You didn’t know which team was going to show up some nights. Once we hit July, we went on a tear. They believed in themselves and the program. They just became one, which is a huge thing.”

The Cardinals landed in Des Moines by using a nice blend of six experienced seniors and some up-and-coming players that have played beyond their years this summer.

Freshman Jaxon Schumacher leads the team in average (.365), home runs (2) and total bases (37). Seniors Kristian Martens (.333), Will Halverson (.310), Drew Petersen (.308) and Nate McCombs (.302) also have had productive years at the plate.