Tug (Foster Care)

Meet Tug a 22 month old Alapaha Blue Blooded Bull Dog that weighs 85 lbs. He is a gorgeous boy!... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Meet Tug a 22 month old Alapaha Blue Blooded Bull Dog that weighs 85 lbs. He is a gorgeous boy!... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel has announced the initial lineup for the Stir Cove Concert Series, which returns in June.
Everyone -- people and pets -- got out safely when a fire was reported at Copper Creek Apartments Monday.
Orange balloons dotted the sky over the Mississippi River Friday evening, as family members and friends of Devell Johnson Jr., gathered to remember his all-too-short life.
Everyone — people and pets — got out safely when a fire was reported at Copper Creek Apartments Monday.
Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel has announced the initial lineup for the Stir Cove Concert Series, which returns in June.
A 17-year-old Rockwell City girl has died after she was found unconscious at a hog-site building on Monday night.
Why wait until the weekend to shop — especially when St. Albert Catholic School is offering treasures you don’t see on store shelves?
A Council Bluffs electrical contractor is believed to be the first in Iowa and Nebraska to install Tesla solar roofs at the homes of customers…
On a perfect day for a walk, run or bicycle ride, local stakeholders celebrated the beginning of construction on a new trail along the First A…
The Wilson Middle School renovation is nearing the home stretch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.