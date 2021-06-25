Two Independence Day celebrations planned for Council Bluffs

Two professional fireworks displays will be offered as part of Council Bluffs’ Independence Day Celebration over the holiday weekend.

Friends of Lake Manawa will sponsor a $20,000 fireworks show at dusk on Friday, July 2 at the beach at Lake Manawa State Park.

Admission is $3 per person. Children younger than 2 will be admitted free. The beach will close immediately following the show.

The event is supported by private and corporate donations. To contribute, go to friendsoflakemanawa.org and click on become a member/donate. In case of rain, the event will be held on July 5.

Free Speech America will host a celebration of our nation’s independence with a community event on Sunday, July 4 at Westfair. The organization is a nonpartisan network of patriotic Americans educating, organizing and activating in order to uphold the ideals of the First Amendment, especially the Freedom of Speech.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds about five miles east of Council Bluffs on Highway 6.

The family-friendly event will feature live music by Nebraska Showdown and a performance by comedian Johnny Beehner. There will be bounce houses and other children’s activities.