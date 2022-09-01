Unique opening foe has Hawkeyes' attention

IOWA CITY — It has been mentioned once or a hundred times.

The Iowa football team has been reminded repeatedly in recent days that South Dakota State is far from an ordinary team in the Football Championship Subdivision.

“We know what we’re getting into and we need to be ready," cornerback Riley Moss said.

The Hawkeyes haven’t faced an FCS team since welcoming Northern Iowa to Kinnick Stadium in 2018, and while Iowa won that game handily, Iowa players have heard plenty about earlier escapes against the Panthers and a 23-21 loss to North Dakota State in 2016.

Much like those two programs, the Jackrabbits rank among the elite in FCS football, qualifying for postseason play in each of the past 10 years, and opening 2022 ranked third in the FCS preseason coaches poll.

South Dakota State and its 26th-year head coach John Stiegelmeier played in the national championship game in the delayed 2020 season in the spring of 2021 and followed that up by reaching the FCS semifinals last fall.

Combined, the Jackrabbits went 19-6 during the two seasons in 2021 and opened last fall with a 42-23 road win against a Colorado State team Iowa fought off 24-14 three weeks later.

"We know what they’re about. They’re coming in here to win a football game," Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras said. "They have our attention."

That is what coach Kirk Ferentz is hoping as Iowa works toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. opener at Kinnick Stadium.

"Each and every week is a challenge and we’re playing a team that has a lot of proven success," Ferentz said. "They have a lot of proven players coming back, so they’ve got our total attention and total respect. The minute you start looking at it differently, that’s when you get in trouble."

Building around a collection of eight preseason All-Americans, including five first-team choices on offense, the Jackrabbits are in many ways reminiscent of Iowa.

Stiegelmeier, who is two years younger than Ferentz and has been on the job at South Dakota State two years longer than Ferentz has coached the Hawkeyes, sees two programs rooted in traditional fundamentals of the game.

"We played at different levels, but there are a lot of similarities between what they like to do. We want to be physical on offense and they’re very physical on offense. They use a fullback. We use two tight ends," Stiegelmeier said.

"Defensively, we have a little more variety, but we still want to be sound. You can’t out-number them, but we take pride in doing a lot of the same things they do."

While Iowa led the Football Bowl Subdivision with a school-record 25 interceptions a year ago, South Dakota State did the same at the FCS level where it picked off 21 passes.

Ferentz said the Jackrabbits’ 19-point domination of Colorado State in last year’s season opener provides a reference point most of Iowa’s players understand given the struggles the Hawkeyes had last season against the same opponent.

"That was not a fluke win by any stretch. They outplayed Colorado State in all three phases, and that got my attention right then knowing we had them not too far down the road," Ferentz said.

Stiegelmeier called the Colorado State performance his team’s best game of the 2021 season, and he said it will take an even better effort for his team to win at Iowa.

Starting quarterback Mark Gronowski did not play in that game. He led South Dakota State to the spring national title game in 2021 but sat out last fall because of a torn ACL he suffered on the first offensive series in the championship game.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Naperville, Ill., was the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the year during the unique spring season in 2021, throwing for 1,565 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 108-of-188 passes.

He runs an offense that includes preseason All-Americans in linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick, running back Isaiah Davis, tight end Tucker Kraft and wide receiver Jaxon Janke.

Davis, who also missed most of the 2021 season with an injury, topped 100 yards in three straight FCS playoff games last fall to complement the 132 combined receptions recorded by Kraft and Janke.

"They’re a very strong run team, are very fundamental and they do a great job at moving the rock," Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee said.

"Coach Ferentz has talked about it a lot that we can’t underestimate them and nobody on the defense, nobody on the offense is going to underestimate them. We know they are a very talented and capable team."

Defensively, South Dakota State’s top returning player is also a first-team preseason All-American — linebacker Adam Bock, a Solon, Iowa, native.

Bock recorded 10 or more tackles six times last season and finished with 125 tackles last season.

"I’m sure he’s going to want to come in and show us that we made a mistake, and I probably wouldn’t argue with him, but that’s the nature of recruiting," Ferentz said. "He’s a really good football player."

Another Iowa native, senior tackle Caleb Sanders of Glenwood, Iowa, has led the Jackrabbits in tackles the past two seasons and earned third-team preseason All-American honors.

Bock and Sanders are among six Iowa natives listed on the Jackrabbits’ depth chart for Saturday’s game.

"I know this is an important game for our Iowa guys. Adam Bock is going have 100 people there from his hometown. He doesn’t need me to say anything," Stiegelmeier said. "He’ll be ready."