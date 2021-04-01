Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
