This evening in Council Bluffs: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degre…
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?