Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

