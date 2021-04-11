This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
