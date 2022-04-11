Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 47F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.