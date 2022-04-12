 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with strong thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

