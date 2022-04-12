This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with strong thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
