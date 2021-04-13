Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.