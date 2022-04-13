 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

