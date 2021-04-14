This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
