Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

