Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
