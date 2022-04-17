This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's storms in eastern Nebraska, breaks down the big cool down today, and previews the increasing winds for Thursday.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
Wind gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph across the state Thursday. Find out when we'll all catch a break from the wind and who has a chance of rain in our updated forecast.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with strong thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail an…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…