 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert