This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
