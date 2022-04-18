 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 27F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

