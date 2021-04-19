Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Co…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Perio…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. T…