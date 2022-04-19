Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with gusty winds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.