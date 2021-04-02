 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

