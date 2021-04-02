For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see high…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see h…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 1…