Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

