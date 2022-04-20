 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 38F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

