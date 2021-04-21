 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

