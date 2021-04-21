Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Co…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Perio…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …