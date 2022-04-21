This evening in Council Bluffs: Rain early with thunderstorms developing late. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Tuesday's winds could…
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs te…