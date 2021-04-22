 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

