Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.