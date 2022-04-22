Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Tuesday's winds could…
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59…