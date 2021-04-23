Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.