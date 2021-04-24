Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
