Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

