Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
