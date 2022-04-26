This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
