Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.