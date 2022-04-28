Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.