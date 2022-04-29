Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…