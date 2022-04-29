Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.