This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see high…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 1…