Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.