For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
