Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

