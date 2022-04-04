 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

