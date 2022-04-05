Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.