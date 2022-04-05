For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is foreca…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecast…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…