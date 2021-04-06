This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
