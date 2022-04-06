This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Council Bluffs, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
