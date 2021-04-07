This evening in Council Bluffs: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should …
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. The…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…