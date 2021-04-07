Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.