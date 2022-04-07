For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Windy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
