This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
