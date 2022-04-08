This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear. Low around 25F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
