Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Pl…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 71F. Winds ENE…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 1…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tod…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …