Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.