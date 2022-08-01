Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 81 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.