Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 106.95. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 1…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Cou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…