Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs are…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Wednesday. Te…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast …